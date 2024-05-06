FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 275 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 218,905 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $45,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 14.0% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,956 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,586 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 880,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,262,000 after purchasing an additional 91,465 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.71. 1,990,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,220,120. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $96.10 and a 12-month high of $132.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $320.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.