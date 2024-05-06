Traders Purchase Large Volume of LegalZoom.com Put Options (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,855 put options on the company. This is an increase of 163% compared to the average daily volume of 1,084 put options.

NASDAQ:LZ remained flat at $11.93 during midday trading on Monday. 380,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,391. LegalZoom.com has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $15.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.24.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $158.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 16,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $175,943.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,226.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other LegalZoom.com news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $124,614.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 498,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,495.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicole Miller sold 16,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $175,943.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,226.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,555 shares of company stock valued at $664,688. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,347,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after buying an additional 403,261 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 163,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 43,145 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LZ. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

