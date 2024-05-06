DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14).

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:DMAC traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,938. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DMAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.