TD Securities Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$18.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.96.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$16.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.31 and a 1-year high of C$39.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.08.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.7906736 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.