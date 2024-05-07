Fielder Capital Group LLC Invests $261,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.61.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE MRO traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $26.72. 10,219,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,779,581. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

