1,846 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,273,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Everest Group news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz acquired 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,400.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Everest Group news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz acquired 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,400.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Singer acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Stock Up 2.5 %

EG stock traded up $9.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $379.00. The stock had a trading volume of 286,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,900. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $376.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.25.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

