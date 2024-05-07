Fielder Capital Group LLC Acquires New Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Under Armour by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 169,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UA traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,082,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,401. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.