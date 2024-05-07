Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,358 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.63% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 291,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 62,170 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 227,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 70,712 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $860,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 241,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 55,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000.

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $30.88. 420,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,002. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

