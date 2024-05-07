Fielder Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,234 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 397.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

CTRA traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $28.34. 6,764,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,791,106. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

