1,081 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.9% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 267,828 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 32.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,805 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded up $3.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,172,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,452,320. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.56. The company has a market capitalization of $589.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

