Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.150-4.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

REG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.73.

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.93. 783,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.71. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

