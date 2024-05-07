Fielder Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 41,849 Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Alpha Teknova as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 169.9% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 834,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 525,351 shares during the last quarter. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TKNO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.98. 8,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,121. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Alpha Teknova ( NASDAQ:TKNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 100.26% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. Analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research cut Alpha Teknova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

