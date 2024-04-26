Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.82.

Doximity Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. Doximity has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $36.92.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.46 million. Doximity had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,658.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Doximity by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Doximity by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 57.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

