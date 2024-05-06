Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Given New $312.00 Price Target at Barclays

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $305.00 to $312.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.86% from the company’s current price.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.62. 274,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,667. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 103,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,115,000 after buying an additional 22,207 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,122,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

