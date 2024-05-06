Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.5 million-$98.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.6 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.450-0.460 EPS.

Sprout Social Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ SPT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.25. 1,113,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,879. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.60% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research lowered Sprout Social from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPT

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $89,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,644 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,761.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $89,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,761.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $2,334,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,802,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,126,065. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.