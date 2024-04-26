Stifel Nicolaus Raises TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $92.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRU

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,633. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average is $67.88.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,883.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,001,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 570.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,029,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981,271 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in TransUnion by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 5,030,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,682,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,744,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,634 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.