Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Stericycle updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.500 EPS.

Stericycle Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Stericycle stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.36. 421,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,018. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.