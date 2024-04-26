Short Interest in Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Decreases By 45.0%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the March 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Down 0.5 %
Spectra7 Microsystems stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 86,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. Spectra7 Microsystems has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.75.
About Spectra7 Microsystems
