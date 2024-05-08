Sage Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 623 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 248,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,674,000.

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.73. 1,608,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,297. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

