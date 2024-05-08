Blue Barn Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for 1.5% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC owned 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 120,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 27,657 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 294,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 314,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the period.

FREL traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 105,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,071. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $27.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $911.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

