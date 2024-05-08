Blue Barn Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 979,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,564,000 after purchasing an additional 957,190 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,939,000. Wright Fund Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 4,796,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,613,000 after buying an additional 416,798 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,903,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,684,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.21. 3,619,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,593,058. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average of $93.54. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

