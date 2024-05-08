Blue Barn Wealth LLC Sells 1,325 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PayPal by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after buying an additional 1,575,930 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in PayPal by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,533,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,637,000 after buying an additional 1,120,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,395,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,030,000 after acquiring an additional 864,684 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

PayPal Stock Down 3.2 %

PYPL stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,155,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,366,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average is $60.72. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

