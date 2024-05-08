Sage Investment Advisers LLC Sells 150 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 2.3% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,886,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,552,631. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.14.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.