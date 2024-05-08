Blue Barn Wealth LLC Invests $239,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 865 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,010,244,000 after acquiring an additional 263,994 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,726,000 after buying an additional 78,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Workday by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after buying an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Workday by 8.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,629,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,976,000 after acquiring an additional 206,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.63. 1,466,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,088. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.70 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,690,743.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

