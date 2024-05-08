Sage Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. Sprott accounts for about 1.7% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.16% of Sprott worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Sprott by 432.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sprott by 43.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sprott in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Sprott Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE SII traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 153,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,871. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.00. Sprott Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $42.43.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Sprott had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Sprott Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.