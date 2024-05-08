Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 250 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AM Squared Ltd increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.47.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $217.34. 586,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

