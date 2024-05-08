Blue Barn Wealth LLC Invests $215,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Gartner by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $960,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT stock traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $434.27. 368,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,341. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.74. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.78 and a 52 week high of $486.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

Read Our Latest Report on IT

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.