Sage Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 2.1% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,918,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,127. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.80. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

