Blue Barn Wealth LLC Sells 319 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,395. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

