Blue Barn Wealth LLC Sells 38 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $911.47. The stock had a trading volume of 533,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,415. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $949.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $821.79. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $359.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

