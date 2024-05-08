Blue Barn Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,175,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

