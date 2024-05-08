Sage Investment Advisers LLC Has $742,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Stevens Capital Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 56,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 371,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.30. 2,407,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,248. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $384.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

