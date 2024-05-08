Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Decreased by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 705,607 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 600,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,072,000 after acquiring an additional 40,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 4,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 197,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.45. 4,129,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863,709. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

