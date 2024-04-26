SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $72.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

SEIC stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.82. The stock had a trading volume of 113,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,296. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at $567,415,077.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $1,396,846.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at $567,415,077.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,852,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,333 shares of company stock worth $14,481,612. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,314,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after buying an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,376,000 after acquiring an additional 61,228 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SEI Investments by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,890,000 after acquiring an additional 70,937 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,798,000 after acquiring an additional 475,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 692,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

