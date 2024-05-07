Fielder Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,535 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,535 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9,299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after buying an additional 8,084,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,766,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $186,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,311 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 26,602.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,259,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $132,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,833 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 35.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,168,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $331,221,000 after purchasing an additional 825,030 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 835,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,189,850. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,899,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,240,541. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $324.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $96.10 and a 1-year high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

