Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,721,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $178,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,718 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after buying an additional 1,930,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 40,170,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,155,000 after buying an additional 965,155 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.02. 7,874,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,524,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

