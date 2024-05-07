Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,028,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 2.5% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $140,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,780,399,000 after buying an additional 8,121,857 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $157,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,043,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,227,000 after buying an additional 1,465,828 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,058.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,215,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,222,000 after buying an additional 1,110,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4,786.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 767,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,596,000 after acquiring an additional 751,669 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 957,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,565. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.148 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

