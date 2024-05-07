Fielder Capital Group LLC Takes $372,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 622.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 39,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE traded up $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,967. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.17.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,742.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,832 shares of company stock worth $21,499,127 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

