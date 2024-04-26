Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 26th (ALLY, CFG, CHP.UN, CMP, DOC, ENPH, EPAM, IAG, KTOS, LAD)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, April 26th:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Ally Financial Inc alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)

was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$14.50 price target on the stock.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. Loop Capital currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $134.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $225.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $236.00.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $59.00.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a buy rating.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $108.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $106.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $85.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.