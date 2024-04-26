Raymond James Raises Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$12.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.57.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

CG opened at C$8.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.07 and a 52-week high of C$9.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of C$462.92 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.4058317 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

Insider Activity at Centerra Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total value of C$766,955.67. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

