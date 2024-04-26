Prudential (LON:PRU) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,390 ($17.17) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.23) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PRU
Prudential Trading Down 2.9 %
Prudential Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Prudential’s payout ratio is 3,265.31%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Anil Wadhwani purchased 57,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 753 ($9.30) per share, for a total transaction of £432,485.55 ($534,196.58). 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Prudential
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.