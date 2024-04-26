Prudential (LON:PRU) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,390 ($17.17) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.23) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 714 ($8.82) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,457.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 761.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 825.74. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 684.73 ($8.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,234 ($15.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Prudential’s payout ratio is 3,265.31%.

In related news, insider Anil Wadhwani purchased 57,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 753 ($9.30) per share, for a total transaction of £432,485.55 ($534,196.58). 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

