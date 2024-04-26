Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 2.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 63.6% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 916,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 29,103 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

