Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Lifted by Zacks Research

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s FY2025 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

EMR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.08. 106,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.19. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $115.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 821.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 76,868 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

