Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Lifted by Analyst

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2026 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.11.

NYSE:SWK opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.34. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average is $90.96.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

