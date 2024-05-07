Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 165,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FMDE traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $29.53. 105,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,646. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.87.

About Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

