Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Holdings Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 3.58% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.12. 2,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,267. The company has a market cap of $154.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

