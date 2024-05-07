Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,523 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $71.42. 5,584,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,852,084. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

