Lincoln National Corp Purchases 11,523 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 121,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 391,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,054,000 after buying an additional 67,322 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,168,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 499,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,164,000 after purchasing an additional 228,833 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.29. 1,282,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.21. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $62.24.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

