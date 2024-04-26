TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for TechnipFMC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTI. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.34.

Shares of FTI opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 221.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $27.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.68%.

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

