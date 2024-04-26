Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sunnova Energy International’s current full-year earnings is ($2.37) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.08. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $194.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 58.00%.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $80,692.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,580 shares of company stock valued at $137,382. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 158.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

